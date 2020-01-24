Tiger Shroff, Sonam Kapoor, & Other Kids Who Worked In Bollywood Films With Their Parents

Bollywood industry has a lot of families who have been ruling the industry for decades. Some examples of these families include the Kapoors and the Bachchans. With the popularity of the parents, their kids also often gain a wide fan-following.

When this happens, the fandoms of both generations get an opportunity to come together when the star kid and the parent get to share the screen together. Here are a few Bollywood star kids who have, at some point, shared the screen with their parents.

Bollywood star kids who shared a frame with their parents

Tiger Shroff - Jackie Shroff

Tiger Shroff is set to share the screen with Jackie Shroff for the very first time. The two will be seen together in Baaghi 3 which also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.

In this action drama, Jackie Shroff will play Tiger and Riteish's father on-screen. However, it has been reported that it will be a cameo appearance and the star will be playing the role of a police officer.

ALSO READ | Tiger Shroff Wishes 'baby Bro' Krishna On Her Birthday, Says 'don't Get Married Till 80'

Sonam Kapoor - Anil Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor's uncle, Sanjay Kapoor, has often played her on-screen father in multiple films. But the star has also shared the screen with her father, Anil Kapoor in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The veteran actor played her on-screen father in the film. Although the film did not do well at the Box Office, it won the critics over with its storyline.

Abhishek Bachchan - Amitabh Bachchan

When Abhishek Bachchan teamed up with Amitabh Bachchan in Paa, it worked wonders on their fans. Abhishek Bachchan played the on-screen father of Amitabh Bachchan in the film.

Amitabh Bachchan essayed the role of a child who suffers from a rare genetic disorder, progeria. They have also shared the screen in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Sarkar.

ALSO READ | Tiger Shroff Flips Over A Car In A BTS Picture From 'War'; Check It Out

Alia Bhatt - Soni Razdan

While Alia Bhatt is currently working with father Mahesh Bhatt for his project Sadak 2, she has also had the pleasure of sharing the screen with her mother. The star teamed with her mom for the Meghna Gulzar directorial Raazi in 2018. The film narrates the story of Sehmat, who is married off to a Pakistani Army Officer to become a spy for her country.

Shahid Kapoor - Pankaj Kapoor

The father-son duo of Shahid Kapoor and Pankaj Kapoor previously shared the screen for Shaandaar which also starred his sister. The star is now set to reunite with his father on screen for Jersey. Pankaj Kapoor will reportedly be playing a pivotal role in the film which stars Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles.

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor's Matte Black Saree Is Something You Want To Steal Right Away, See Picture

ALSO READ | Tiger Shroff Is All Praise For Disha Patani's New Song, 'Humraah' From 'Malang'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.