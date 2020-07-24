Sonam Kapoor Kicks Off Birthday Countdown For Anand, Asks Him A Cute 'bonus Question'

Sonam Kapoor recently took to social media to reveal that her husband Anand Ahuja's birthday is only a week away. The actor then started a birthday countdown for her husband and mentioned that she would try to guess some of his all-time favourite things during these seven days. Sonam Kapoor also asked Anand Ahuja an amusing "bonus questions" and asked him to "think carefully" before answering.

Sonam Kapoor starts a birthday countdown for Anand Ahuja

Above is the video that was recently shared online by actor Sonam. In the caption for the video, Sonam mentioned that she was starting a countdown for Anand's birthday. She revealed that she was "stoked" as Anand Ahuja's birthday was just seven days away. Sonam then stated that for the next week, she will try to guess some of Anand Ahuja's favourite things.

In the video she shared in the post, Sonam tried to guess all of Anand Ahuja's favourite sneakers. She also mentioned that she guessed a few more than just seven sneakers just to cover her bases. Sonam then asked her husband Anand to tell her if her guesses were correct.

Moreover, Sonam also asked her husband Anand a playful "bonus question". Sonam asked Anand who he would choose if he was given a choice between his sneakers and Sonam herself. The actor also jokingly warned Anand Ahuja to think carefully before answering this question. Actor Bhumi Pednekar even reacted to Sonam Kapoor's post, calling it a sweet gesture.

In other news, Sonam recently faced backlash after the debate on nepotism resurfaced on social media. Many netizens blamed Bollywood nepotism and for Sushant Singh Rajput's death and some people started targetting star kids online. Moreover, the actor faced a lot of criticism and hate after she posted a controversial tweet on Father's Day.

The actor, who was being shamed for nepotism, claimed that her position of privilege as a result of her karma. This enraged many fans on social media who started slamming the actor for her insensitive comments. After Kangana Ranaut's recent interview, Sonam is once again being targetted by the anti-nepotism crowd online.

