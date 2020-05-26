Sonam Kapoor Dazzles In Anamika Khanna's Unique And Exquisite Ensembles; See Pics

Sonam Kapoor is widely adored for her bold and experimental fashion choices in Bollywood. The fashionista is one of the most celebrated female actors in the country who has around 28.7 million followers on her Instagram account. Sonam Kapoor often wears high fashion outfits from various designer labels from the country as well as from the international designers as well.

Anamika Khanna is an Indian designer who operates from her Kolkatta studio. She is one of the fashion designers who was covered by the Business of Fashion and is known for mixing traditional Indian textiles & techniques with Western silhouette and tailoring methods. Anamika Khanna label is worn by many other Bollywood celebs including Taapsee Pannu, Jacqueline Fernandes, Malaika Arora, Anushka Sharma and many more. Check out the designer outfits that Sonam Kapoor wore from Anamika Khanna's label recently.

Sonam Kapoor's Instagram pics wearing Anamika Khanna label

Sonam Kapoor could be seen in her last Diwali pic wearing an AK saree. The saree is made in a unique design which also has a matching full-body overcoat that goes on top of the saree. Take a look.

Sonam Kapoor appeared on the cover of the Bridal Asia magazine wearing an AK label lehenga.

Sonam Kapoor wore a funky combo of black and white saree from the AK label where she wore a pure white blouse contrastingly wrapped up under the jet black saree.

Sonam Kapoor wore a traditional textile print jacket and pants which were made using the western style of tailoring. The jacket and pant combo bring out the masculine and experimental style of dressing that could be often seen in many designs of Anamika Khanna.

Sonam Kapoor wore a classy white on white ensemble for her airport look where she is wearing an ancient Indian style shrug on top of her white ensemble. Her look is undeniably one of her best airport looks.

Sonam Kapoor wore an Anamika Khanna couture piece at Fashion Trust Arabia. Anamika Khanna was part of the Fashion Trust Arabia Awards. The awards were conducted as a collaboration between the Middle East and India.

Sonam Kapoor on the work front

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor will soon team up with Sujoy Ghosh for an upcoming film. The film is slated to a Hindi remake of the movie Blind. Blind is actually a South-Korean, action-drama film, which revolves around a visually impaired girl, who was a former student at the police academy. The twist in the story comes when she becomes the sole witness of a hit and run case and later helps the cops to solve some mysterious murders.

Promo Image courtesy: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

