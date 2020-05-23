Sonam Kapoor Says She Is Tempted To Try Shaving In Her Latest Insta Story

Sonam Kapoor who is spending her quarantine period with her husband Anand Ahuja in Delhi recently shared a hilarious post on social media. Sonam is quite active on social media these days by sharing several throwback pictures to revive some old fond memories. Recently, the Neerja actress shared a picture where she expressed her temptation to try her hands on men’s razors.

Sonam reposted her husband Anand’s Instagram story on hers and dropped a hilarious caption on it. In the post, Anand shared a Gilette gift hamper which he received sometime back as a token of love. An elated Sonam shared the gift hamper picture and showed her interest in using it. She mentioned in the caption that though she has never shaved after receiving such a beautiful gift, she is tempted towards trying it. She wrote along with a heart-shaped emoticon.

This is not the first time that the actress shared a goofy picture on her social media. Sometime back, Sonam took a trip down the memory lane and shared a picture on the Internet where she donned her favorite superhero costume which she made herself. Sonam who is known for her sartorial dressing skills, designed and made the costume herself. In the adorable snap, the Aisha actress can be seen wearing the Batman costume along with a cape.

She also completed her look by wearing batman socks which were also made by her. Apart from this, her little sister Rhea can be seen dancing behind her while she jumps on a swing. While sharing the picture, Sonam wrote that the picture is not from a fancy dress. She also revealed that jumping and dancing with her sister is still the best thing for the actress to do to date. She also called herself a “nerd” in the caption.

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor was seen in two movies in 2019. The movies were The Zoya Factor and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Both of her romantic-comedy films failed to impress the audience. She was seen alongside Dulquer Salmaan in The Zoya Factor. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and The Zoya Factor were directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar and Abhishek Sharma, respectively. As per reports, she will soon be teaming up with Sujoy Ghosh for an upcoming film.

