Sonam Kapoor's 'The Zoya Factor' Was Based On A Novel; Read More Trivia

Sonam Kapoor is known for delivering impressive performances. She is also a fashionista who never fails to amaze fashion enthusiasts with her sartorial choices. She started her career in 2005 as an assistant director and was later offered to play the lead in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya. While the film did not fare exceedingly well at the box office, her performance was by many.

Since then, she has been a part of many movies like Raanjhanaa (2013), Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013), Neerja (2016), Sanju (2018), Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015) and many more. The actor was last seen in The Zoya Factor which released back in the year 2019. The plot of the film focused on the life of a young lady who is considered to be a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team. Keep reading to know some interesting facts about the film.

Trivia of Sonam Kapoor's The Zoya Factor

The trailer of the film was set to release on August 27, 2019. However, it was pushed to August 29, 2019, as advised by an astrologer who was also invited for the launch of the trailer.

One of the songs, Kaash, was copied from Kamen Rider Zi-o's title song Over Quartzer.

Sanjay Kapoor, who in real life is the uncle of Sonam Kapoor, played the role of her father in the film.

Reportedly, Angad Bedi's hairstyle was inspired by England cricketer Kevin Pieterson.

The film is a light adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's 2008 novel with the same name.

The novel's rights were brought by Red Chillies Entertainment but it had to part with the rights as it could not make a film within the stipulated time period.

According to several reports, Sonam Kapoor also decided to wear only red during the promotions of the film as a good luck charm.

