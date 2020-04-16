Sonam Kapoor's 'The Zoya Factor' Was Based On A Novel; Read More Trivia

Quick links:
Sonam Kapoor is known for delivering impressive performances. She is also a fashionista who never fails to amaze fashion enthusiasts with her sartorial choices. She started her career in 2005 as an assistant director and was later offered to play the lead in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya. While the film did not fare exceedingly well at the box office, her performance was by many.
Since then, she has been a part of many movies like Raanjhanaa (2013), Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013), Neerja (2016), Sanju (2018), Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015) and many more. The actor was last seen in The Zoya Factor which released back in the year 2019. The plot of the film focused on the life of a young lady who is considered to be a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team. Keep reading to know some interesting facts about the film.
