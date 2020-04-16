Sonam Kapoor Shares An Unmissable Pic With Cousins As She Misses Her Childhood; See Here

Sonam Kapoor is a social media enthusiast and that is very evident as she frequently goes on to share several pictures and videos on her social media handle. The actor loves sharing her fashionable pics, throwback pictures, movie promotion pics and much more. The Khoobsurat actor recently shared an adorable post on her social media handle which is too cute to miss.

Recently, she took to Instagram to share a major throwback picture from her childhood days. Sonam Kapoor can be seen striking an adorable pose alongside Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Marwah and Mohit Marwah. She can be seen posing in a white and balck striped frock with a red bow. While Mohit and Arjun Kapoor are posing with their food. Seems like Sonam Kapoor is missing her childhood days as she went on to caption, “I miss you all.” Check out the adorable picture below.

Bollywood actor, Mohit Marwah also recently took to his Instagram handle to share a throwback picture of the four of them. In this picture, one can see Mohit standing tall with Anil Kapoor behind him and his two friends, Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor on each side. He also went on to write saying that three of them used to visit the sets of the film since childhood. Check out the adorable picture below.

On the work front

The actor was last seen in the 2019 film, The Zoya Factor alongside Dulquer Salmaan. The film received mixed reviews from fans and movie buffs. The film was helmed by Abhishek Sharma. According to reports, the actor is still in talks with directors for her upcoming films and is currently enjoying her time with her husband amid the lockdown.

