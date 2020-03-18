Sonam Kapoor Offers Aid In Distributing Ration To Film Technicians Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Film trade has suffered tremendously because of the ongoing lockdown due to the novel coronavirus outbreak all over the world. With Bollywood film productions coming to a halt as a precautionary measure amid the growing frenzy of the virus, all lot of crew members including the technicians and workers have been hit in terms of their daily sustenance, monetary and otherwise. Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) took note of the same and requested members of the film fraternity to come forward and lend a hand in enabling the distribution of ration and other essentials to the needy members of the industry.

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor has offered to contribute to the cause initiated by director Ashoke Pandit, who is also the president of the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA). She took to her microblogging account earlier on Tuesday and expressed her willingness to aid the FWICE in doing the needful.

Ashokeji please let me know how I may contribute. I’m available on my phone. https://t.co/pXYGb1aMuz — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) March 17, 2020

Necessary steps taken by the film fraternity

Earlier on Sunday, Ashoke Pandit, president, IFTDA informed, “We met on Sunday at the IMPPA office and decided unanimously to shut down shooting. As for the losses, we all felt jaan hai toh jahan hai.” The association is said to analyse the situation in the country post March 31. Trade analyst Atul Mohan observed, “The film industry will suffer a loss of ₹80-90 crore every week. I think daily soaps will be the worst hit.”. While directors Anubhav Sinha, Anurag Kashyap, and Sudhir Mishra welcomed the move, they were concerned about remunerations of junior technicians such as light boys, set workers, sound assistants and the like.

ALL shootings to come to a halt from 19 to 31 March 2020... OFFICIAL statement... #CoronaVirus #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/GGxEcdiogr — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 15, 2020

