Sonam Kapoor's Quick And Easy Tips Of Removing Gel Nail Polish At Home

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, during the COVID-19 lockdown, has occupied her time with many activities. The actress recently has given her fans a new tip on removing gel nail polish at home. Sonam Kapoor's quick fix for nails is not only easy but requires very fewer items as well. Listed below are the steps on how Sonam Kapoor removes gel nail polish at home.

How Sonam Kapoor removes gel nail polish at home

Sonam Kapoor recently revealed the secret shared by her mother-in-law, Priya Ahuja. Sonam took to her Instagram handle and shared a story of her feet covered in aluminum foil. Take a look below at these easy steps to get rid of your gel nail polish.

First Step: Use a nail filer all over your nails to get the nails a bit rough

The first step to getting rid of your gel nail polish is to grab a filer. Neatly rub the filer against your nails and get them a bit rough. This helps the acetone and cotton to stick to your nails, making the process smooth.

Second Step: Grab some Acetone and Cotton balls

This is where you shall need the cotton balls and acetone. Gently drop acetone to the cotton balls and place the cotton balls on your nails. Make sure the cotton balls are not too big or too small but fit your nail size.

Third Step: Take some Aluminum foil

This is where you need to get some Aluminum foil and cut it into small pieces. Place the foil over your cotton balls. Let the foil stick to your nails for 10 minutes.

Fourth Step: Grab a Nail tool or fork to scrape off the gel nail polish

After 10 minutes, one by one remove the foil. Take a nail tool or fork and gently scrape off the gel nail polish. If you find it too hard, place the cotton balls again for five more minutes. The acetone makes your gel nail get off easily.

Fifth Step: Buff your nails and apply some cuticle cream

This is where you need to buff your nails after the gel nail polish is all removed. Next, take some cuticle cream and apply it all over your nails and massage them well. That's it, your nails will not only be smooth but clean too.

