Sonam Kapoor Lashes Out Over 'girlfriends, Exes' Being Targeted Amid Sushant Singh's Death

While the industry is mourning the death of a talented actor like Sushant Singh Rajput, people all over social media have been expressing their opinion on the actor's tragic death. The one question that has been haunting everyone after the news of the Raabta actor's death by suicide on June 14 is 'Why?' which has resulted in a blame game among members of the Bollywood industry.

Sonam Kapoor has slammed these people who have dragged names of her friends from the film fraternity accusing them of being non-empathetic to the late actor.

Sonam Kapoor on her Twitter handle wrote, "Blaming a girlfriend, ex-girlfriend, family, colleagues for someone’s death is ignorant and mean spirited."

While Sonam Kapoor's tweet was seen as a defense of her friends in the industry, Queen actor Kangana Ranaut in a two-minute video, slammed the nepotism and hypocrisy the industry comes with. 'Nepotism' is an oft-referred-to practice in Bollywood where only star kids--the insiders-- seem to get the big projects and outsiders -- like Kangana and Sushant Singh Rajput among others-- often lose out. Kangana has lashed out that they don't want the big films and all they want is recognition for their work.

Even Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon had hit back at people who had been harassing and accusing her family of not reacting publicly on social media. She blatantly pointed out that they have been getting comments like 'You are so heartless' and 'ek post tak nahi daala' for not reacting to Kriti Sanon's Raabta co-star Sushant Singh Rajput's death on social media. Nupur Sanon lashed out at these people as she said, "Aapki permission ho toh sukoon se ro sakte hain?? Please??" (With your permission, can we cry in peace?)

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Rajput had shot to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor in 2009. After earning popularity with his role, he made his debut with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life. The actor then gave several hit performances with Chhichhore in 2019 - his biggest career hit. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

