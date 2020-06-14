Sonam Kapoor's Films Where She Played The Character Of A Heartbroken Girl

Being the daughter of the evergreen Bollywood actor, Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor has successfully created her own identity in the movie industry with her versatility in acting and bold characters. Sonam Kapoor entered the industry with Sanjay Leela Bansali’s Sawaariya (2007) and hasn’t looked back since. Having been in the industry for over a decade, Sonam Kapoor has worked on some great scripts and played various different roles. Here are times when Sonam Kapoor played the character of a heart-broken girl in movies-

Movies where Sonam Kapoor played a heartbroken girl

I Hate Luv Storys (2010)

Sonam Kapoor played the lead character in Punit Malhotra’s I Hate Luv Storys, alongside Imraan Khan. The plot of the film revolves around Jay (Imraan Khan) who doesn't believe in love and Simran (Sonam Kapoor) who is a girl who's in love with the idea of love itself. Having mistaken their friendship for love, Sonam Kapoor’s character falls in love with her best friend and gets heartbroken on being rejected.

Raanjhanaa (2013)

Sonam Kapoor played the lead character in Aanand L. Rai’s Raanjhanaa, alongside Dhanush and Abhay Deol. The plot of the film revolves around Kundan (Dhanush), the son of a Hindu pundit, who discovers that his childhood sweetheart Zoya (Sonam Kapoor) loves city-bred Akram (Abhay Deol) and wants to marry him. However, Sonam Kapoor’s character is left heart-broken after the unfortunate death of Abhay Deol’s character.

Pad Man (2018)

Sonam Kapoor played the lead character in R. Balki’s Pad Man, alongside Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte. The plot of the film revolves around the extent to which women are affected by their menses and a man (Akshay Kumar) who sets out to create a sanitary pad machine and to provide inexpensive sanitary pads to the women of rural India. Being an educated girl, Sonam Kapoor's character mainly helps him achieve what he wants and falls for him along the way. However, she is left heartbroken when she realises that he is already married to Radhika Apte’s character.

Sanju (2018)

Sonam Kapoor played the character of Ruby in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju. The movie cast includes Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, and Vicky Kaushal as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the biopic of the controversial life of actor Sanjay Dutt, his film career, jail sentence and personal life. Playing the role of his girlfriend at a young age, Sonam Kapoor’s character is left heartbroken when Ranbir Kapoor’s character misbehaves with her under the influence of drugs.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga (2019)

Sonam Kapoor played the lead character in Shelly Chopra Dhar’s Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, alongside Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. The plot of the film revolves around Sweety Chaudhary (Sonam Kapoor), a closeted lesbian, and her attempts to come out to her conservative and traditional family. Sonam Kapoor’s character is left heartbroken when her father refuses to accept her after knowing her truth.

