Sonam Kapoor's Lesser-known Songs That You May Want To Hear Now

Sonam Kapoor has had her fair share of box-office hits and failures. However, many of her songs have gone on to be chartbusters, irrespective of the movie's box office performance. Many of her songs have even crossed the 100 million mark on YouTube. However, the Veere Di Wedding actor has been a part of quite a few songs that many might have forgotten. Here are few of her lesser-known songs that one may enjoy listening to during this period of self-isolation.

Sonam Kapoor's lesser-known songs

Jhoom Jhoom Ta Tu

The song Jhoom Jhoom was sung in the melodious voice of Ritu Pathak. The song featured Sonam Kapoor along with Neil Nitin Mukesh. The movie was a remake of Hollywood movie The Italian Job and starred Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Bobby Deol, Sikander Kher and Omi Vaidya. The Hindi version was named as Players.

Full Volume

The comedy film 'Thank You' starring Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Sonam Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Irrfan Khan, Celina Jaitley and Rimi Sen released in 2011. The song Full Volume was sung by Neeraj Shridhar and Richa Sharma.

Ik Tu Hi Tu Hi

The critically acclaimed film Mausam starring Sonam Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor released in 2011. The song Ik Tu Hi Tu Hi was sung by Hans Raj Hans, while the music of the film was given by Pritam.This romantic drama takes the characters on a journey spanning over a decade.

Buddhi Do Bhagwaan

Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor were paired opposite each other in the movie 'Players. The song Buddhi Do Bhagwaan was a fun number which was sung by Abhishek Bachchan and Shruti Pathak. The movie was directed by the hit director duo of Abbas-Mustan.

