Airline Loses Sonam Kapoor's Luggage, Fan Demands Free Ticket For Himself

Rest of the World News

A fan asked British Airways to give him free tickets after the airlines lost the actor's luggage twice in a month. The airlines declined the fan's request

Written By Ruchit Rastogi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Airline

An ardent Sonam Kapoor fan asked British Airways to give free tickets to the actor and him as a compensation. The hilarious comment comes after the airlines lost Sonam's luggage for the second time in a month. British Airways replied to it by stating that they will not be able to offer him such compensation.

 

Sonam Kapoor bashes British Airways

Sonam Kapoor took to Twitter and criticised British Airways for losing her luggage twice in a month. Expressing her frustration and disappointment, Sonam wrote that she has learned her lesson and will never fly again with the airline. The airline immediately responded to her tweet apologising and asked her if she has been provided with a tracking reference at the airport.

 

The incident prompted reactions on social media platform Twitter.

 

 

 

Read: Sonam Kapoor's Airline Plaint Spirals Into Fierce 'Are You Mental?' Argument On Privilege

Read: Sonam Kapoor Replies To Netizen Who Asked Her To Send Fake-news Warning To 'B-town Groups'

British Airways accused of racism

This is not the first time the above-mentioned airline has come under the spotlight. In 2018, Rishi Kapoor too bashed the same airline and accused them of being racist.

Read: JNU Violence: Taapsee Pannu, Sonam Kapoor, Others React; Term It 'shocking'

Read: Recap: Sonam Kapoor Movies And How They Fared At The Box Office In 2019

(With inputs from agencies)

Published:
