Airline Loses Sonam Kapoor's Luggage, Fan Demands Free Ticket For Himself

An ardent Sonam Kapoor fan asked British Airways to give free tickets to the actor and him as a compensation. The hilarious comment comes after the airlines lost Sonam's luggage for the second time in a month. British Airways replied to it by stating that they will not be able to offer him such compensation.

Give my sonam 2 month free ticket and me as well then she will rethink of her decision Cody — O PinkMan (@omerzia1) January 9, 2020

We understand your reasons for asking, however, we wouldn't be able to offer a free ticket for you due to her bag being delayed. Raj — British Airways (@British_Airways) January 9, 2020

Sonam Kapoor bashes British Airways

Sonam Kapoor took to Twitter and criticised British Airways for losing her luggage twice in a month. Expressing her frustration and disappointment, Sonam wrote that she has learned her lesson and will never fly again with the airline. The airline immediately responded to her tweet apologising and asked her if she has been provided with a tracking reference at the airport.

This is the third time ive traveled @British_Airways this month and the second time they’ve lost my bags. I think I’ve learnt my lesson. I’m never flying @British_Airways again. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 9, 2020

We're sorry to hear about the delay to your luggage, Sonam. Have you been provided with a tracking reference when informed at the airport? Cody — British Airways (@British_Airways) January 9, 2020

The incident prompted reactions on social media platform Twitter.

धरना कर दिजीये इनके खिलाफ और बोलिए छिन के लेंगे अपना बैग,कोड नही दिखाएँगे ! — vinay shukla✒🇮🇳 (@shuklavinaycool) January 9, 2020

Offered my vegetarian mother (even though we pre ordered the meal), a dish with non vegetarian. When we asked the steward, just shook her shoulders and said - I don’t know. Mom was left with no food and upset through the flight, for having been tasted chicken unknowingly ☹️☹️ — Neha Rao (@NehaaRao) January 9, 2020

I don't understand how this happened. Lost the luggage. I've heard many times the airlines Didn't take care of luggage . Once @anuragkashyap72 bag was lost returning to india and his script of GOW was lost. — Lucknow Ka Dil (@simplyshujat) January 9, 2020

@sonamakapoor mistakes happen, and the airline is trying to fix it, move on! It's like people saying they would not watch any of your movies after couple of disasters. Don't be such egoistic! I have flown @British_Airways and their service is far better than most — Ravish Kumar (@RavishKr1980) January 9, 2020

Read: Sonam Kapoor's Airline Plaint Spirals Into Fierce 'Are You Mental?' Argument On Privilege

Read: Sonam Kapoor Replies To Netizen Who Asked Her To Send Fake-news Warning To 'B-town Groups'

British Airways accused of racism

This is not the first time the above-mentioned airline has come under the spotlight. In 2018, Rishi Kapoor too bashed the same airline and accused them of being racist.

Racist. Dont fly British Airways.We cannot be kicked around. Sad to hear about the Berlin child incident. I stopped flying BA after the cabin crew were rude and had attitude not once but twice even after being a first class passenger. Fly Jetair or Emirates. There is dignity. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 9, 2018

Read: JNU Violence: Taapsee Pannu, Sonam Kapoor, Others React; Term It 'shocking'

Read: Recap: Sonam Kapoor Movies And How They Fared At The Box Office In 2019

(With inputs from agencies)