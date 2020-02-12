Sonam Kapoor Looks No Less Than A Diva In THESE Stunning Co-ordinate Ensembles

Sonam Kapoor is known for her practical yet experimental styling in the industry. From pulling off gorgeous ensembles on the ramp to acing her casual style, Sonam Kapoor has taken fashion to the next level. The actor also launched her own clothing line which is highly in trend amongst the Bollywood stars. Here are a few of her co-ordinate ensembles to inspire your styling.

The Indo-western co-ordinate set

Sonam Kapoor donned a saree tuxedo for an event. She wore a wide-legged black bottom with a wrap-up saree kind of top. The actor completed her look with a chunky neckpiece and black stilettos. For her glam, she kept it ethnic with a bindi and nude lip colour.

Black classic co-ord

Sonam Kapoor pulled off a classic co-ordinate set for an event. She wore a white buttoned-down shirt and paired it with a wide-legged bottom. She layered her look with a cut-out sleeve detailed blazer. For her glam, she pulled off a cat-eyeliner and bold lip colour look.

Polka dot printed co-ord

Sonam Kapoor donned a polka dot printed coordinate set for an event. She wore a blazered designed buttoned-down shirt and paired it with pants. The actor amped up the look with black moccasins and black bag. For her glam, she pulled a nude makeup look.

The vibrant green co-ord set

Sonam Kapoor wore a green co-ordinate set for another photo shoot. Her top was complemented with a waist belt and her cigarette pants had a bottom detailing to it. She completed the look with stilettos. For her rest of the look, she balanced it with heart-shaped earrings and open hair.

The army green skirt ensemble

Sonam Kapoor gave major vacation styling inspiration as she pulled off a skirt top co-ord. She wore an army knee-length skirt and paired it with a wrap-around knotted top. She completed her look with hoop earrings and brown moccasins.

Image Courtesy: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

