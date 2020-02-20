Sonam Kapoor Looks Ethereal In These Royal All-white Outfits; See Pics

Sonam Kapoor is one of the biggest names in B-town who is known for diverse movie choices and stupendous sense of fashion. Her stunning red carpet looks have made headlines globally. Sonam Kapoor is considered as an international fashion icon. Her fashion choices are never boring or risk-averse. Sonam Kapoor has an impeccable sense of style and is a true trendsetter in India.
However, we can't fail to notice the obsession Sonam Kapoor has for the colour white, and we are not complaining. Sonam Kapoor looks regal in these white outfits donned by her. In most of Sonam Kapoor's Instagram pictures, she can be seen sporting white coloured apparels which have a royale-feel to it.Take a look-
Images Credit: Sonam K Ahuja Instagram
