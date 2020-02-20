The Debate
Sonam Kapoor Looks Ethereal In These Royal All-white Outfits; See Pics

Bollywood News

Sonam Kapoor is known for her unconventional looks. Sonam's social media is flooded with pictures in royal white outfits. Take a look at our top picks. Read on

Written By Aishwarya Rai | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is one of the biggest names in B-town who is known for diverse movie choices and stupendous sense of fashion. Her stunning red carpet looks have made headlines globally. Sonam Kapoor is considered as an international fashion icon. Her fashion choices are never boring or risk-averse. Sonam Kapoor has an impeccable sense of style and is a true trendsetter in India. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Read: Sonam Kapoor To Collaborate With Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh For His Next Film?

However, we can't fail to notice the obsession Sonam Kapoor has for the colour white, and we are not complaining. Sonam Kapoor looks regal in these white outfits donned by her. In most of Sonam Kapoor's Instagram pictures, she can be seen sporting white coloured apparels which have a royale-feel to it.Take a look-

Sonam Kapoor's majestic white outfits which are a real-steal from her wardrobe

Voguish dress of the 'Veere De Wedding' actor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor's photos on her Instagram are truly worth your time; check her royal white Anarkali suit in this photo

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Read: Sonam Kapoor Wants ‘people To Recall How Fear Gave Courage To Neerja’ As Film Marks 4 Yrs

Out of all Sonam Kapoor's photos in white,  in this one, she looks truly splendid

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

The 'Neerja' star looks stunning in this all-white dress with a rope-like belt

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Read: Sonam Kapoor Looks Like A Diva In These Black Outfits, See Pics

Sonam Kapoor looks nothing short a dream in this breathtaking white sari with golden details 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Sonam Kapoor slays in an off-white georgette sari 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Read:From Sonam Kapoor To Ananya Panday; See Celebrities Who Rocked The Two-tone Outfits

'Saawariya' actor Sonam Kapoor truly ups her fashion quotient with this quirky outfit which has a plunging neckline

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Sonam looks ethereal in this Emilia Wickstead dress 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Images Credit: Sonam K Ahuja Instagram 

 

 

Published:
