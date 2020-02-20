Sonam Kapoor Looks Ethereal In These Royal All-white Outfits; See Pics

Sonam Kapoor is one of the biggest names in B-town who is known for diverse movie choices and stupendous sense of fashion. Her stunning red carpet looks have made headlines globally. Sonam Kapoor is considered as an international fashion icon. Her fashion choices are never boring or risk-averse. Sonam Kapoor has an impeccable sense of style and is a true trendsetter in India.

However, we can't fail to notice the obsession Sonam Kapoor has for the colour white, and we are not complaining. Sonam Kapoor looks regal in these white outfits donned by her. In most of Sonam Kapoor's Instagram pictures, she can be seen sporting white coloured apparels which have a royale-feel to it.Take a look-

Sonam Kapoor's majestic white outfits which are a real-steal from her wardrobe

Voguish dress of the 'Veere De Wedding' actor

Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor's photos on her Instagram are truly worth your time; check her royal white Anarkali suit in this photo

Out of all Sonam Kapoor's photos in white, in this one, she looks truly splendid

The 'Neerja' star looks stunning in this all-white dress with a rope-like belt

Sonam Kapoor looks nothing short a dream in this breathtaking white sari with golden details

Sonam Kapoor slays in an off-white georgette sari

'Saawariya' actor Sonam Kapoor truly ups her fashion quotient with this quirky outfit which has a plunging neckline

Sonam looks ethereal in this Emilia Wickstead dress

Images Credit: Sonam K Ahuja Instagram

