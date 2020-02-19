Sonam Kapoor To Collaborate With Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh For His Next Film?

Sonam Kapoor's last three films have been very well received by the audience and the critics as well. The National Award winner's movies like Neerja, Padman and Veere Di Wedding were highly appreciated by the audience. She has proved her versatility through these movies. After these experimental roles, it is being speculated that Sonam Kapoor will be joining hands with filmmaker and producer Sujoy Ghosh for his upcoming venture.

Here is all you need to know:

The Neerja actor Sonam Kapoor was recently spotted on her way to the producer's office. This has sparked off the rumours that Sonam Kapoor Ahuja could be collaborating with Sujoy Ghosh for his next film titled Blind. According to the reports, Sonam Kapoor has always admired the work of Sujoy Ghosh. Reports also suggest that the film Blind could be the perfect opportunity for Sonam to collaborate with Sujoy.

It is being said that Sujoy's Blind is going to be a unique film that has been picked by Sonam Kapoor. The shooting of the film is expected to go on floors in mid-June. Many sequences of the film will reportedly be shot in London. However, there are no details regarding Sonam's role in the film currently.

Fans are excited to see the collaboration between Sonam Kapoor and Sujoy Ghosh. After films like Kahaani and Badla, the fans are very curious to know more about the film Blind. Currently, Sujoy Ghosh is gearing up for his upcoming film Bob Biswas which is being produced by him.

The film will be featuring Abhishek Bachchan. Bobb Biswas will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh's daughter Diya Annapurna Ghosh. Bob Biswas is jointly produced by Sujoy Ghosh and Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. Bob Biswas is the spin-off of the 2012 film Kahaani.

