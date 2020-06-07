Sonam Kapoor Loves Taking Pictures Of Herself Surrounded By Nature, Here's Proof

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor is a true blood diva who is known for her experimental fashion choices. Be it the ramp or red carpet appearances, the Neerja actor has always turned heads with her stunning outfits and trendy styling. The actor is quite active on her social media and keeps sharing her personal photos. One thing that is evident from Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram feed is her love for Mother Nature. Take a look at her stylish photos in which she is surrounded by nature.

Sonam Kapoor’s love for Mother Nature

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has been quarantining at her Delhi residence with her husband Anand Ahuja for more than two months now. The actor is using this quarantine time to develop their clothing label, Bhaane. In a recent Instagram post, Sonam was seen posing out in a linen maxi dress from the brand’s latest collection. The maxi dress featured roomy sleeves, side slits and a rope belt. To complete her relaxed look, Sonam picked go-to accessories from her closet.

The Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo actor shared a photo from her beach vacation with hubby Anand Ahuja. The actor captioned her picture with a few lines by American poet Emily Dickinson. In the photo, Sonam and Anand are seen enjoying their vacay days on a beach. As soon as Sonam posted the picture, her fans and followers started posting comments with heart and fire emojis.

Life has been an exciting adventure for Sonam Kapoor and her hubby Anand Ahuja. The couple has always given fans a lot to envy about with their many adorable clicks together. The lovey-dovey couple is often seen taking the time out to travel. Back in 2019, the duo went to Japan and had a blast. Taking to Instagram, Sonam shared a handful of photos from her exciting day around Tokyo.

A few months back, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja uploaded a picture in an elegant floral midi dress. She accessorised the look with a coordinated belt and nude footwear. She also added a fun contrast to her look with a sling bag. The picture seemed to be clicked on a sidewalk amidst lush green trees.

Sonam took to Instagram to share her pictures from her vacay diaries. The actor opted for a mustard yellow puff sleeve top which she teamed with blue denim and black heels. The actor tied her hair into a bun and sported cool sunglasses to complete her look. The actor shared a series of posts to flaunt her outfit as she stepped out on a sunny day in California.

