Sonam Kapoor Looks "Red Hot" As She Flaunts The Colour In These Ensembles

Sonam Kapoor is one of the prominent faces in Bollywood. The actor is known for her unique and quirky fashion choices. Be it ramp or the red carpet, the actor has been giving major fashion goals to her fans with her stunning attires. Here are a few of her adorable looks where the actor evidently carried the colour red flawlessly.

Indo-western dress

Sonam Kapoor donned an indo-western red ensemble for a photoshoot. The actor wore a red long shirt style kurta and paired it with red cigarette pants. To add to the glam, she kept it simple with nude makeup look and middle-parted bun. She accessorized her look with golden earrings, white bag, and white stilettos.

Red Saree

Sonam Kapoor pulled off a red plain saree for an event. The actor paired her saree with a red full-sleeve blouse with a beautiful neckline. She completed the look with golden earrings and side-parted bun.

Red knee-length dress

Sonam Kapoor wore a red knee-length red dress for her vacation day out. The actor wore a knee-length ruffled dress and paired it with a red waist belt. She completed her look with black flip-flops and hoop earrings.

Red Pantsuit

Sonam Kapoor carried a red oversized pantsuit for a photoshoot. The actor wore a red buttoned blazer and paired it with red wide-legged pants. She completed the look with wine coloured bag and wine boots.

Red ethnic ensemble

Sonam Kapoor pulled off a red ethnic ensemble for a photo shoot. She wore a red stand collar kurta with stripe prints and paired it with churidar of the same colour and print. She completed the look with small diamond earrings and white stilettos.

Promo Image Courtesy: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

