Sonam Kapoor Shares Throwback Pic With Friends, Says 'dying To Talk Nonsense' To Them

Amid the coronavirus lockdown which has refrained people from stepping out of their homes, Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor seems to be missing her friends. The actress, who is actively sharing several throwback pictures during her quarantine, took a walk down the memory lane and shared another old picture with her girl gang.

Sonam Kapoor misses her girl gang amid lockdown

Sonam shared a series of sweet memorable pictures on her Instagram and expressed her desires for a reunion and also chit chatting with them after a long time. The actress shared a monochrome picture where she can be seen striking a happy pose with her girl gang including sister Rhea, Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra, Samyukta Nair, Karishma Karamchandani, and others. The actress while captioning the pictures wrote, “I am dying to talk nonsense to my friends and make them laugh on my l*** a** jokes while Rhea feeds them with food and booze.”

Apart from this, the actress shared another sunkissed picture of the gang with a picturesque background. In the sweet snap, the girl gang can be seen flaunting their feet on a beach with the beautiful sunset. Calling them her major missing amid lockdown, Sonam captioned it as “Memories, take me back.”

This is not the first time that the star has expressed her sadness of not being able to meet her friends. Sonam who is spending her quarantine with husband Anand Ahuja in their Delhi residence has shared a throwback picture with her friends earlier as well. The beautiful throwback snap which seemed to be from one of her wedding ceremonies captured all her girlfriends chilling together. Besides the diva, fans can spot her sister Rhea sitting next to her, Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra, and others. As soon as the Aisha star shared the adorable picture on Instagram, her friends were the first ones to pour in their hearts while the rest also expressed similar sentiments.

