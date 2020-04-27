Times Sonam Kapoor Was A Part Of Women-centric Films | See List

From Kajol Devgn in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Alia Bhatt in Dear Zindagi, the Hindi film industry has seen a change in terms of roles of the female lead. From playing decorative objects in movies to becoming a strong force, women in Bollywood films have come a long way. Bollywood’s fashionista and actor Sonam Kapoor has also delivered many women-centric films in her acting career. Take a look:

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor And Other Actors Who Are Fashion Icons In Film Industry

Aisha

Aisha is a romantic comedy film featuring Sonam Kapoor as Aisha Kapoor who plays a typical south Delhi girl who believes that she is perfectly suited for match-making. The film Aisha is an adaptation of Jane Austen's 1815 novel Emma. Directed by Rajshree Ojha, the film also stars Abhay Deol, Cyrus Sahukar, Arunoday Singh, Ira Dubey and Amrita Puri in pivotal roles. The film bears the same tone as the 1995 Hollywood film Clueless, which was also adapted from Austen's novel.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor Shares Beautiful Throwback Picture With A Message Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Neerja

The 2016 biographical film Neerja is directed by Ram Madhvani. The film features Sonam Kapoor, Yogendra Tiku and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. The plot of the film is about the real-life story on the hijacking of Pan Am Flight 73 in Karachi, Pakistan. Sonam also won a National Award for this film in which she essayed the role of Neerja Bhanot. The biopic was acclaimed by the critics and the audience alike as many believed that Sonam managed to do justice to her character.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan & Sonam Kapoor Share Endearing Bond | See Pics

Veere Di Wedding

Veere Di Wedding is a multi-starrer movie featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in the lead roles. It was a film that was highly anticipated by fans but it received mixed response at the box-office. In the film, Sonam Kapoor plays one of the four friends, who struggle with keeping up with the patriarchal norms of society. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film Veere Di Wedding is co-produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor's 'Raanjhanaa' & Other Films With Politically Active Female Characters

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.