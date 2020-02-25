Sonam Kapoor's 'Neerja': Heartwarming Scenes From The Movie

Sonam Kapoor, who debuted in 2007, has worked in numerous projects. Her performance in films like Khoobsurat and Aisha has bagged lauds from the critics and the audience. And when it comes to her finest performance, undoubtedly it was 2016's release Neerja. Not only appreciations but Sonam Kapoor lifted a National Award as well for the film. Neerja, a Ram Madhvani directorial, unfolded the life of a brave air hostess Neerja Bhanot.

The film picturised the real-life event, that is Libyan-backed Abu Nidal Organisation's hijacking of Pan Am Flight 73 in Karachi, Pakistan, on 5 September 1986. The narrative of the film also gives an insight into late Neerja Bhanot's personal life. The music album of the biographical drama was an instant hit. The heart-wrenching story of Neerja won hearts. Here are a few scenes from the film that are unmissable.

Check out below:

In the below video, Neerja played by Sonam Kapoor was reciting the letter given by Shekhar Ravjiani's character, who was actually proposing Neerja for the marriage. For the unversed, it was Neerja's birthday on the day the plane was hijacked. Shekhar Rajwani's character asked her to open it later. Seeing no possibility of escaping from there, scared Neerja read the letter and opened the cookie that was attached to it.

Sonam Kapoor's screentime starts when she arrived in a taxi in the film. She was seen having a conversation with her taxi driver. Later, when the taxi driver blessed her with long life, she had a perfect reply for it. She said a dialogue of her favourite star, Rajesh Khanna. Watch it below:

In the below clip, Neerja was asked forcefully to sing a song by a member of the Palestinian terrorist group. Initially, she refused but when he threatened her and pointed his gun on children, she agreed and started singing. She sang the song while crying.

The film delivered one of the most heartwrenching scenes when the group of Palestine terrorists asked all the air hostess to collect the passports, so they can differentiate and target specifically Americans. But Neerja quietly instructed everyone to not show their American passports. She threw a few aside to save the American passengers in the flight.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Sonam Kapoor Instagram)

