Sonam Kapoor Movies That Crashed At The Box Office; From 'The Zoya Factor' To 'Delhi-6'

Sonam Kapoor is one of those Bollywood celebrities who was expected to ace at her acting skills and give the best performances as she came from a celebrity family. There were several anticipations when the actor decided to enter into Bollywood. She made her acting debut with the movie Saawariya alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The movie didn't do well at the box office, however, Sonam later tried her best to develop a firm foot in Bollywood with movies like Raanjhana and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Here are a few of Sonam Kapoor's movies that didn't do well at the box office.

The Zoya Factor

The Zoya Factor is a romantic-comedy movie with an unusual superstitious twist. The movie stars Dulquer Salmaan opposite Sonam Kapoor. The actor was seen playing Dulquer's lady luck in the film. However, Sonam Kapoor's luck did not shine with the movie. The Zoya Factor grossed Rs 4.91 crores worldwide and was a major commercial failure.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is a romantic comedy-drama directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar. The story is based on Sweety's life. She has to contend with her over-enthusiastic family that wants to get her married to a young writer who is completely smitten by her. Even though the movie had a different storyline, the estimated collection was approx Rs 43 crores.

Dolly Ki Doli

Dolly Ki Doli is a comedy-drama directed by debutant Abhishek Dogra and produced by actor Arbaaz Khan under his production house Arbaaz Khan Productions. The movie features Sonam Kapoor in the lead role and it also features Pulkit Samrat, Rajkummar Rao, and Varun Sharma.

The movie centers around a young woman, Dolly (Sonam Kapoor), who is a young con artist. This girl gets married to different wealthy men so as to rob them. The film didn't do well at the box office and reportedly grossed Rs 11 crores approximately.

Khoobsurat

Khoobsurat is a romantic-comedy-drama film. The film is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and produced by Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Siddharth Roy Kapur. It stars Sonam Kapoor, Fawad Khan, Kirron Kher, Ratna Pathak, and Aamir Raza Hussain. The film is loosely based on the 1980 film of the same name. Though it was much anticipated, Khoobsurat didn't turn out to be a success at the box office. It grossed a total of Rs 25 crores approximately.

Delhi-6

Delhi-6 is a 2009 Indian musical drama film directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and starring Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, and Aditi Rao Hydari. The story is reportedly based on Mehra's growing up years in the Chandni Chowk area of Old Delhi. The film failed to entertain its audience and grossed a total of Rs 30 crores approximately.

Image Courtesy: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

