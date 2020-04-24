Sonam Kapoor's Must-watch Romantic-comedy Movies To Binge-watch This Weekend

Sonam Kapoor once said in an interview that she feels that romantic comedy is the genre that she most connects with. Coincidentally, she has featured in many Bollywood movies in the rom-com genre. Her chirpy vibe perfectly matches with the quintessential rom-com girl. Here are a few suggestions to choose from when you are on a rom-com binge-watching spree.

I Hate Luv Storys

Sonam Kapoor marked her fourth movie in Bollywood with I Hate Luv Storys starring alongside Imran Khan. The rom-com is all about a guy who is far away from romance and a girl who is all sorts of romantic. The movie takes the viewers on a journey on how the lead protagonists fall in love. The film is directed by Punit Malhotra and produced by Dharma Productions.

Bewakoofiyaan

The Nupur Asthana directed movie released under the Yash Raj Films banner in 2014. It was Ayushmann Khurrana's third film in Bollywood and even though it didn't earn much at the box office, Bollywood buffs still enjoyed the unmissable chemistry between Ayushmann and Sonam. The movie's plot was even relatable at the time of its release which made it to endearing for all the rom-com movie buffs.

Khoobsurat

The movie Khoobsurat saw Pakistani actor-singer Fawad Khan's debut in Bollywood. Fawad Khan and Sonam Kapoor's on-screen pairing was loved by their fans. The movie is said to be loosely based on the plot of the 1980 movie of the same name. Apart from Sonam and Fawad, the star cast includes Kirron Kher, Ratna Pathak and Aamir Raza Hussain.

The Zoya Factor

The Zoya Factor stars actor Dulquer Salmaan and Sonam Kapoor. Dulquer plays the role of the Indian cricket captain, while Sonam plays the role of an employee at the ad agency and is often considered as the lucky charm for the Indian cricket team. The movie’s plot is based on a novel by the same name, which written by Anuja Chauhan.

Promo Image credit: bolivud_official Instagram

