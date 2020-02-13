The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Woman Approaches Ashoke Pandit After Being Beaten By Husband, Filmmaker Helps File FIR

Law & Order

A woman approached Ashoke Pandit after being beaten by her drunk husband. The filmmaker approached the police and helped her file a First Information Report.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ashoke

Ashoke Pandit came to the aid of a woman who was suffering domestic violence at the hands of her husband. As the victim approached the filmmaker, he not just stood by her, but also helped her approach the police. Due to his solidarity and effort, the police registered a First Information Report against the man. 

READ: 'Thappad': Taapsee Pannu Gives A Strong Reply To Woman Saying, 'hitting Husband Is A Sin'

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Pandit shared how the woman, who was a victim of domestic abuse for more than a year was slapped by her husband after he came home drunk. He revealed how his prompt action helped in the registration of the FIR, the copies of which he attached along with the tweet.  

READ: 'Shikara' Row: Ashoke Pandit Fumes At Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Says 'stop Glorifying Terrorism'

Here’s the post: 

The director also conveyed his gratitude to the Mumbai Police for helping them and to advocate Vibhav Krishna, who he hoped would bring back the woman’s #Righttolivewithdignity. 

READ: Ashoke Pandit Slams Nandita Das's Remark On Shaheen Bagh, Calls It 'frustration'

Meanwhile, the issue of domestic violence has been brought to mainstream film recently, with Thappad gearing up for release. The story of the film revolves around Taapsee Pannu’s character, who is slapped by her husband once, after which she seeks to divorce him. The actor too had responded to several stories of domestic violence, upon the release of the trailer, and asserted how it was not okay.

READ: Ashoke Pandit Posts Video Of Protestors Chanting Slogans In Metro, Demands Strict Action

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAMATA BANERJEE ACCUSES CENTRE
MAHA CONGRESS SLAMS 'KEMCHO TRUMP'
BJP ISSUES WARNING TO CONGRESS
MAHA GOVT RESCINDS OBJECTIONS
GRENADE BLAST AT LUCKNOW COURT
RICHA AND ALI TO TIE THE KNOT?