Woman Approaches Ashoke Pandit After Being Beaten By Husband, Filmmaker Helps File FIR

Ashoke Pandit came to the aid of a woman who was suffering domestic violence at the hands of her husband. As the victim approached the filmmaker, he not just stood by her, but also helped her approach the police. Due to his solidarity and effort, the police registered a First Information Report against the man.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Pandit shared how the woman, who was a victim of domestic abuse for more than a year was slapped by her husband after he came home drunk. He revealed how his prompt action helped in the registration of the FIR, the copies of which he attached along with the tweet.

Here’s the post:

#SakshiMehra a victim of domestic violence since more dn a yr ws rcntly slppd by her husband who came home drunk. In pain she called me & hr parents. Stood by hr & approached d police. An FIR is filed.Thnk U @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice #AgripadaPolicestation for ur prmpt actn. pic.twitter.com/NGa12o6rsO — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) February 13, 2020

The director also conveyed his gratitude to the Mumbai Police for helping them and to advocate Vibhav Krishna, who he hoped would bring back the woman’s #Righttolivewithdignity.

In the entire battle our friend Capt. @rakeshcoelho has been a source of great strength. Our faith in almighty god, #AdvocateVibhavKrishna will definitely bring back her #Righttolivewithdignity.@OfficeofUT @AnilDeshmukhNCP — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) February 13, 2020

Meanwhile, the issue of domestic violence has been brought to mainstream film recently, with Thappad gearing up for release. The story of the film revolves around Taapsee Pannu’s character, who is slapped by her husband once, after which she seeks to divorce him. The actor too had responded to several stories of domestic violence, upon the release of the trailer, and asserted how it was not okay.

