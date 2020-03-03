Sonam Kapoor Opens Up On Women Empowerment, Says 'we Need To Lift Each Other Up'; See Pics

Bollywood actor and fashion diva Sonam Kapoor recently shot for the cover of a popular international women's fashion magazine and claimed that she has to make harder choices to stop feeling sorry for herself and pave the way for other women. The actor spoke at length about issues of women empowerment and her choices of film roles. She shared several photos from the shoot and captioned them with excerpts from her interview.

Wearing a khaki coloured Bazza Alzouman off shoulder tulle ball gown, Sonam Kapoor looked ethereal as she captioned her post with the words, "You can’t just be the poor little rich girl or feel sorry for yourself - no. I have to make those harder choices and pave the way for other women after me. My whole team are women - and we need to lift each other up. There are thousands of years of patriarchy to cut through.”

Read | Sonam Kapoor pens special note on mother-in-law's birthday; says 'Thank you for your love'

Sonam also spoke about her choice of roles in films and said that she likes 'strong female leads' as she strongly believes in them. She said, "Whatever work I do as an artist has to be a reflection of my moral compass, and what I believe in speaking out about. So yeah... I do ‘strong female leads'". The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor looked stunning in a hot pick coloured Maison Valentino dress.

Have a look:

Read | Alia Bhatt’s comment on Sonam Kapoor’s latest post is endearing; check it out

Another post has the Neerja actor posing in a Giambattista Valli couture gown as she says, "For me, female empowerment is very important, especially because I’m from a side of the world where women have always been second-class citizens.".

Have a look:

Read | Alia Bhatt joins Priyanka Chopra & Sonam Kapoor to raise funds for Australian bushfires

What's next for Sonam Kapoor?

Sonam Kapoor was last seen on the silver screen in the film The Zoya Factor opposite Dulquer Salman. The actor will now be seen playing a visually challenged woman in Sujoy Ghosh’s film, Blind. The film will be a remake of South Korean crime thriller by the same name.

Read | Hina Khan opens up about her love for Sonam Kapoor's fashion sense

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.