Hina Khan Opens Up About Her Love For Sonam Kapoor's Fashion Sense

Hina Khan is a famous Hindi TV actor who played one of the favourite roles of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus. She also depicted the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Hina Khan was also a strong contestant in the reality show Bigg Boss 11 and appeared as the first runner up in the year 2017. She also appeared recently in her new movie Hacked, marking her Bollywood debut. Apart from acting, Hina Khan is also recognized for her incredible fashion sense.

Hina Khan has been applauded time and again for her bold fashion statements and various hairstyles on different occasions. The popular television actor constantly keeps surprising her fans with her social media posts in beautiful attires, accessories, new looks, and hairstyles. It is observed that the actor really loves to compliment her looks with a layered necklace, smoky eyes and a stunning bold look. It is always right to say that she is a fashionista with an abundance of beauty and acting prowess. However, there is one B'town actress that the television superstar looks up to when it comes to fashion. It is none other than the Neerja star Sonam Kapoor.

Hina Khan has many times spoke about Sonam Kapoor in interviews with media and other fashion portals

In an interview with a leading media portal, Hina Khan said that she likes Sonam Kapoor among the other Bollywood divas. She believes that Sonam Kapoor is a true fashionista and always inspires her. She also said that she loves what Sonam wears on any occasion. The star also revealed that she is intrigued by the way Sonam carries herself.

In another interview at an award function with some media portals, Hina was asked about her idol and mentor whom she looks upon for fashion and style. When Hina Khan was asked about whom does she find perfect as her inspiration in Bollywood. She said that she looks upon everyone, each person is good in their own style, but she loves Sonam and Deepika and looks up to them as they style really well and it is always an inspiration to adore their fashion sense.

