Sonam Kapoor's Films That Celebrate Adorable Father-daughter Bond

Over the past few years, Sonam Kapoor has worked in a wide range of Bollywood films which focused on issues and concepts of various kinds. The actor has done a number of films which were considered proper family entertainers. Here is a look at a few Sonam Kapoor films where her characters shared a very close bond with their fathers.

Sonam Kapoor'd films on father-daughter bond

1. Bewakoofiyaan

Bewakoofiyaan is a comedy-drama film released in the year 2014. The plot of this film revolves around the story of a man whose life goes downhill after he loses his job and is targeted by his girlfriend’s father. The film showcases an amazing bond between Mayera and her father, Mr Sehgal. The father is strict and uncompromising but it is always in the best interest of his dear daughter. Bewakoofiyaan has been directed by Nupur Asthana and written by Habib Faisal. It stars actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Sonam Kapoor, and Rishi Kapoor in pivotal roles.

2. The Zoya Factor

The Zoya Factor is a drama film released in the year 2019. The plot of this film revolves around the life of a girl who is declared a lucky charm for the Indian Cricket team. This film features a beautiful bond between Zoya and her father, who is a huge cricket fan and was the one to believe wholly in her, at all times. The family sticks together and helps each other out in the simplest ways. The film has been directed by Abhishek Sharma and is based on the book written by Anuja Chauhan. The Zoya Factor stars actors like Dulquer Salmaan, Sonam Kapoor, and Sanjay Kapoor in key roles.

3. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is a drama film which released in the year 2019. The plot of this film revolves around the life of a woman who has been hiding her sexual identity for quite some time now. The film features an honest and real bond between Sweety and her father Balbir who have different ideologies and beliefs in life. Even though Balbir does not understand Sweety or her choices, his love for her, throughout the running of the film, is overwhelming in many ways. This film has been directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar who also contributed to the story of the film. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga stars actors like Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

