Sonam Kapoor's 'PRDP' And Other Commercially Hit Films By Sooraj Barjatya

Sooraj Barjatya has many successful films under his production banner, Rajshri Productions. The company, which was founded 71 years ago by his late grandfather Tarachand Barjatya, has released many films that Sooraj Barjatya has directed and written. Take a look at the hit films Sooraj Barjatya has directed under the Rajshri Production banner.

Maine Pyar Kiya

Maine Pyar Kiya was a romantic film that revolved around the daughter of a poor mechanic and the son of a rich man. The story had an interesting angle featuring Salman Khan and Bhagyashree, who debuted with this film. This was the first movie where Salman Khan played a solo lead role. Sooraj Barjatya was nominated as the best director for this film. This movie turned out to be a commercial and critical success.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!

Sooraj Barjatya won his first Filmfare award for the 1994 film Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! It featured actors like Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan, Mohnish Bahl, Renuka Shahane, Alok Nath, Reema Lagoo, and many others. The movie became one of the highest grossers that year. Sooraj Barjatya won the Filmfare for the best director as well as for best screenplay for this family drama movie.

Hum Saath-Saath Hain

Hum Saath-Saath Hain was a blockbuster hit family drama released in the year 1999. The movie consisted of an ensemble cast including Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Mohnish Bahl, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Karisma Kapoor, Alok Nath, Reema Lagoo, Neelam Kothari, and Mahesh Thakur. The movie went on to become commercially and critically successful at the box office.

Vivah

Vivah was written and directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya and featured Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao in lead roles. The film is considered to have been a turning point in Shahid's career. The plot was all about the story of two individuals, starting from their engagement to marriage.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Sooraj Barjatya's last directorial was Prem Ratan Dhan Payo starring Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor. Salman Khan played a double role for the second time in his movie career after the film Judwaa. The movie saw some immaculate sets and palaces in the screenplay and was one of the highest-grossing films in Bollywood.

Promo Image courtesy: Rajshri YouTube

