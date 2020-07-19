Sonam Kapoor Or Karisma Kapoor: Who Wore The Good Earth Golden Lace Saree Better?

Sonam Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor are famous among fans for their impeccable fashion choices. Although Sonam Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor have different fashion preferences and personal style, during one of their public events, the actors wore similar ethnic saree. Check out their pictures and decide who wore the golden lace border saree better.

Sonam Kapoor or Karisma Kapoor: Who wore the saree better?

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor wowed fans on Instagram by posting a series of pictures of herself from Armaan Jain's wedding reception. In the photos, she can be seen donning a white saree with gold detailing, which she paired with a matching blouse. The Neerja actor accessorised her look with heavy Kundan necklace, earrings and bangles.

She styled her hair in a side-swept open hairdo. She opted to have a retro but minimalistic makeup which she completed with winged eyeliner. The actor also carried a potli and a hand fan to compliment her look. Sonam Kapoor looked stunning in this ensemble and impressed everyone.

Sonam Kapoor, in her Instagram post, revealed that she borrowed items for her look from her mother and mother-in-law's wardrobe. Her neckpiece and heavy earrings belonged to her mother-in-law, Priya Ahuja and mother, Sunita Kapoor respectively. The look for the wedding reception was styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor's white sari, which she wore at Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani's wedding, resembled Sonam's choice. The 45-year-old star picked a six-yard staple by Good Earth Couture.

Her lightweight creation was accentuated with gold and silver gota work on the pallu. It also featured stunning small buttis all over it. Giving a subtle yet sophisticated jolt of colour to her traditional look, the actor went with half-sleeved lilac blouse. Dil To Pagal Hai actor Karisma Kapoor, who walked in with sister Kareena Kapoor Khan at the wedding, paired her classic sari with uncut diamond and pearl jewellery by Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas.

Karisma Kapoor wore a choker and matching earrings to complete her look. For glam, the Judwaa actor opted for flushed cheeks, bold pink lips and metallic eyelids. Karisma's beautiful hair was styled in a bouffant style braid adorned with matching pearls. She rounded off her look with a gold potli bag by The Pink Potli.

