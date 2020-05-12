Sonam Kapoor's 'Padman' And Other Movies About Lesser Known Heroes

Bollywood has produced several memorable films about several unsung heroes from various walks of life. Many movies have focused on not just social causes but have also brought several lesser-known real-life heroes to light. Many of these movies were commercial successes and also received critical acclaim. With all that said now, here are movies about lesser-known heroes, including Sonam Kapoor's Padman. Read on to know more details about the story:

Sonam Kapoor starrer 'Padman' and other films about lesser-known heroes

1) Padman

This is one of the most popular films that brought a lesser-known hero to light. The film is based on the life of social activist Arunachalam Muruganantham. The film is based on the subject of female menstruation and hygiene. Padman stars actors Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in lead roles. One can watch this popular film on Netflix. The film has an IMDb rating of 8.0.

2) Manjhi

This film brings the life of Dashrath Manjhi to light. The film is based on the struggle of a man trying to carve a road through the mountains. The 2015 film is directed by Ketan Mehta. One can watch this film on Netflix, YouTube, and Google Play. Manjhi stars actors Radhika Apte and Nawazuddin Siddique in significant roles. The film also has an IMDb rating of 8.0.

3) Manto

Released in 2018, Manto is a film based on the life of Urdu author, Saadat Hasan Manto. The film talks about his life and family, who move to Pakistan post-independence. IMDb rating of the film is 7.4 and it has won many other awards and accolades. The film stars actors Tahir Bhasin, Rasika Dugal and Nawazuddin Siddique in prominent roles. One can also watch this film on Netflix, YouTube, and Google Play.

