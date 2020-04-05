Sonam Kapoor's Melodious Movie Songs Sung By Singer Shreya Ghoshal

Sonam Kapoor is one of the known actors in Bollywood. The actor made her debut in the movie Saawariya. The actor has also featured in many hit songs like Tareefan, Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai, Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi and many more. Sonam's many songs have been vocalised by Shreya Ghoshal. Take a look at some of Shreya Ghoshal's songs that featured Sonam Kapoor.

Sonam Kapoor's movies songs that are sung by Shreya Ghoshal

Thode Badmash

Thode Badmash is from Sonam Kapoor's debut movie Saawariya. Thode Badmash has received over 2.5 million views on YouTube. The music is composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and written by Nusrat Badr. Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed the movie Saawariya. The beautiful song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal. The song features Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor in the music video. Sonam Kapoor was also complimented for her looks in the movie.

Masha-Allah

This is another song from the movie Saawariya. The song released on May 21, 2014, on YouTube. The beautiful song features Ranbir Kapoor and Sonal Kapoor. The song is sung by Kunal Ganjawala and Shreya Ghoshal. The lyrics of the song are written by Sameer Anjaan. The song Masha-Allah is composed by Monty Sharma. The song has received over 3.9 million views on YouTube.

Bahara

Bahara is one of the popular songs sung by Shreya Ghoshal. The singer also collaborated with Sona Mohapatra for the romantic song. The lyrical music video of Bahara released on April 10, 2014, on Sony Music India's YouTube Channel. The song has received over 34 million views on YouTube. Bahara is from the movie I Hate Luv Storys. Not only the movie but also the songs were loved by the audience. Bahara features Imran Khan and Sonam Kapoor. The music of Bahara is composed by Vishal and Shekhar. The lyrics of the song are written by Kumaar.

