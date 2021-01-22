Unseen Childhood Pic Of Sonam Kapoor Shared By Her Mother Is Too Cute To Miss; Check Out

Sonam Kapoor's mother Sunita Kapoor is often seen sharing pictures of her kids on social media. Recently, she shared a picture of Sonam from her childhood and it is extremely adorable. Take a look at Sonam Kapoor's unseen photo shared by Sunita Kapoor.

Sonam Kapoor's unseen photo on Sunita Kapoor's story

Sonam Kapoor's mother Sunita Kapoor shared an unseen picture of her daughter on her Instagram story. In the throwback picture, Sonam is seen wearing a long dress with a print of looney toons characters Tweety and Sylvester. Sonam is seen holding a pair of red sunglasses and slaying the mushroom haircut. Along with the throwback picture, Sunita also shared a recent picture of Sonam. In the second picture, which is of recent times, Sonam is seen wearing a blue floral print dress as she posed for the camera.

Image Source: Sunita Kapoor's Instagram

On the occasion of Sonam's birthday, Sunita makes sure she shares at least one childhood picture of the Khoobsurat actor. In the 2019 picture, Sonam wore a green jacket and tied her hair in a coconut ponytail. While in the 2020 picture, Sonam sported bangs and was wearing a blue t-shirt with teddy bears printed on it. Sonam looks adorable as she wore a cane hat. Take a look at Sunita Kapoor's Instagram posts on Sonam's last two birthdays.

A sneak peek into Sonam Kapoor's Instagram

Sonam is currently working in Sujoy Ghosh's crime thriller film Blind. The actor shared a picture with the director and the cinematographer of the film as she called them her 'A-Team'. In the picture, she was seen sitting on a bus stand with director Shome Makhija and cinematographer Gairik Sarkar in Glasgow, United Kingdom. The actor wrote, "We are making a thriller and are very serious about our jobs. The cold is making us behave this way." Have a look at Sonam's BTS picture from her Blind shoot.

Sonam also shared a few pictures from her photoshoot for her film AK vs AK. She wore a golden cutout dress with shimmers all over her neckline. The dress is designed by Stephane Rolland from Paris. Have a look at the pictures from her shoot.

