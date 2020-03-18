Sonam Kapoor's Pictures Are A Proof That She Pulls Off The Androgyny Trend Right

Sonam Kapoor is one of the Bollywood divas who is known for her experimental fashion choices. Be it the ramp or the red carpet, the actor has always turned heads with her gorgeous outfits and trendy styling. The actor is quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated about her styles and fashion statements. One of the most trending clothing styles is androgyny. Here are is a compilation of Sonam Kapoor's photos that evidently showcase that the actor aces the rend like a true boss.

Graphic t-shirt with a dress

Sonam Kapoor, in the below picture, she paired a classic blue coloured maxi dress with a graphic sporty red pull-over. The actor complemented her look with black boots. She accessorised her look with an oxidised necklace and earrings.

Blazer with ethnic

Sonam Kapoor pulled off an ethnic ensemble in colour white with a little added twist to it. She layered her white linen palazzo and kurta with a blazer. She completed her look with golden stilettos and a choker neckpiece.

Black classic corset

Sonam Kapoor pulled off the classic black and white three-piece ensemble with a modern twist. She wore a white shirt with black cigarette pants. She completed her look with a black button-down corset and black blazer. She also teamed up her look with a black bag and earrings.

Black tux

Sonam Kapoor is often seen pulling off tuxedos with an added modern touch to it. The actor in the below picture pulled off a black tuxedo embroidered with golden floral print. She completed the look with golden earrings and a nude makeup.

Long overall

The long overalls are another essential clothing piece associated with androgyny. Sonam Kapoor pulled off a blue buttoned-down overall paired with black turtle-neck t-shirt and leggings. She balanced her look with knee-high boots and golden accessories. The added glam with blue smokey eyes made her look even more gorgeous.

