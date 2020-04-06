Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Shows Her Love For Spectacles In These Pictures

Sonam Kapoor is one of the popular actors in Bollywood. She has worked in various movies and is known for her acting and looks. She has also inspired the audience with her stunning looks on social media. Sonam Kapoor is often seen wearing spectacles in some of her photos on Instagram. Take a look at Sonam Kapoor's photos in which the actor is seen wearing spectacles.

Sonam Kapoor's love for spectacles

Monochrome picture

Sonam Kapoor's selfie with her husband

Sonam Kapoor photo with her dad Anil Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor's Japan tour

Another selfie in Japan

Sonam Kapoor's photo with Vidya Vox

Sonam Kapoor's in-flight pic

Sonam Kapoor's bespectacled blazer look

Sonam Kapoor "boss lady" look

