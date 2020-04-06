The Debate
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Shows Her Love For Spectacles In These Pictures

Bollywood News

Sonam Kapoor is often seen wearing spectacles in some of her social media pictures. Here are some of Sonam Kapoor's looks in spectacles. Take a look at them.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is one of the popular actors in Bollywood. She has worked in various movies and is known for her acting and looks. She has also inspired the audience with her stunning looks on social media. Sonam Kapoor is often seen wearing spectacles in some of her photos on Instagram. Take a look at Sonam Kapoor's photos in which the actor is seen wearing spectacles.

Sonam Kapoor's love for spectacles

Monochrome picture

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Sonam Kapoor's selfie with her husband 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Sonam Kapoor photo with her dad Anil Kapoor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Sonam Kapoor's Japan tour

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 

Another selfie in Japan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 

Sonam Kapoor's photo with Vidya Vox

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 

Sonam Kapoor's in-flight pic

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 

Sonam Kapoor's bespectacled blazer look

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 

Sonam Kapoor "boss lady" look

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 

 

 

First Published:
