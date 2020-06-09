Birthday Girl Sonam Kapoor Showers Love On Husband Anand Ahuja, Calls Him Her 'blessing'

Sonam Kapoor marked her 35th birthday on June 9 surrounded by family at her house in Mumbai and later dedicated a special post to her husband Anand Ahuja. The actor shared some adorable pictures of herself with her husband Anand Ahuja and wrote a heartfelt note for him in the caption. She wrote, "The best best husband in the world, who gives me everything that I truly need. He is my blessing on my birthday. Love you @anandahuja from the first day I hugged you.".

Have a look:

The photos stole many hearts as fans and followers of the Bollywood diva praised the lovely couple and showered love on them. Anand Ahuja was prompt in replying to his wife as he commented on the post calling her his 'world'. Sonam's father and celebrated actor Anil Kapoor also showered love on his 'handsome' son-in-law and the 'birthday girl' herself.

A day before her birthday, Sonam Kapoor reached Mumbai and let the world know that she had reunited with her sister Rhea Kapoor through her Instagram story updates. She shared a picture with her sister and credited her incredible husband for making it possible. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja had landed in New Delhi at the cusp of the nationwide lockdown about three months ago and had been in quarantine with Sonam's in-laws at their house.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor along with Dulquer Salman. She has committed to director Sujoy Ghosh to feature in the Hindi remake of a Korean thriller titled Blind. The film was expected to go on floors by June 2020 but the COVID-19 crisis has put things on hold.

