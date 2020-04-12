Sonam Kapoor's Romantic Movies That Are Truly Heartwarming And Endearing To Watch

Sonam Kapoor is often regarded as one of the most stylish actors in Bollywood. She is known for the variety of films she does and is often praised for it. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is also known for her romantic films and her charm and elegance in them. Here are a few romantic films by Sonam Kapoor which are simply heart-warming.

Sonam Kapoor romantic movies that are truly heartwarming

Raanjhanaa

The Anand L Rai directed Raanjhanaa was a huge hit and Sonam Kapoor received tremendous appreciation. The film Raanjhanaa spoke of a love story between Sonam Kapoor’s character and Danush’s character. The journey of their love begins at a young age and later Danush’s character realises that after being several years apart, his lady love has fallen in love with someone else. This leads Danush’s character to cause various problems in the life of Sonam Kapoor’s character.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

One of the most recent films of Sonam Kapoor was the Rajkummar Rao starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The story of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga revolved around Sonam’s character Sweety who hides a secret about her one true love. Sweety marries a writer in order to please her family; however, she later decides to break free and fight her family and society and win her lover back.

Khoobsurat

Khoobsurat released in 2014 and marked the debut of Fawad Khan in Bollywood. The story of the film revolved around a physiotherapist played by Sonam Kapoor who falls in love with Fawad Khan’s character, who belongs from a royal family. She soon realises that Fawad’s character is already engaged to someone else. What follows next forms the crux of the film.

Mausam

The 2011 film Mausam was one of the most heartwarming and endearing films or love stories to watch according to audiences. The story of Mausam sheds light on several real-life scenarios and the problems people of different communities or beliefs face. The two lovers in the film must overcome all odds in order to be together despite sensitive and grim circumstances put forth by society.

