Sonam Kapoor's 'Aisha' And Other Romantic Films That Did Not Work At The Box Office

Sonam Kapoor is often regarded as one of the most stylish and versatile actors in the Hindi film industry. She is known for the variety of films she does and is often praised for her roles. In her acting career of more than a decade, she has worked in a variety of genres including rom-com, biography and many more. Sonam is also known for her romantic films and her charm and elegance in them. Here are a few romantic films by Sonam Kapoor that did not work at the box office.

Bewaakoofiyan

Bewakoofiyaan featured Ayushmann Khurrana, Rishi Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor in the lead roles. The film was a debacle at the box-office. The Nupur Asthana directorial narrated how the recession and lack of money tests love. A Bollywood romantic comedy, it was released under the Yash Raj Films banner in the year 2014. The film did not earn much at the box office, but Sonam Kapoor's fans still liked the movie for the rawness of the characters and its engaging movie plot.

Aisha

Sonam Kapoor's movie Aisha released in the year 2010. The film was inspired by famous author Jane Austen's novel Emma. The movie was produced by Sonam Kapoor's father Anil Kapoor and featured Abhay Deol, Cyrus Sahukar, Arunoday Singh, Ira Dubey, and Amrita Puri in prominent roles. The movie tanked at the box-office, but the songs from Aisha became very famous because of the unique melody. All the songs of the film were composed by music maestro Amit Trivedi.

Saawariya

In the year 2007, Sanjay Leela Bhansali made Saawariya which was an adaptation of Dostoyevsky’s story and marked the debut of actors Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor in the Hindi film industry. Saawariya was a story of unrequited love and revolved around singer Ranbir Raj (played by Ranbir Kapoor) who meets a carpet-weaver named Sakina ( played by Sonam Kapoor) over a period of four nights and falls in love with her. Sakina, however, is waiting for the return of her lover Imaan, but Raj tries to convince her that Imaan won’t return. However, fate has other plans.

