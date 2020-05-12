Sonam Kapoor shares a glimpse of her 2011 Cannes film festival red carpet look

Bollywood's diva Sonam Kapoor who is quarantined with husband Anand Ahuja in Delhi is busy sharing sassy throwback pictures these days. The actress who is spending her time by recounting several old memories while waiting for the lockdown to get over. Recently, the actress who knows how to ace every fashion game shared a throwback picture from her Cannes Film Festival.

Sonam Kapoor shares her throwback Cannes film festival picture

Sonam who is known for her exquisite sense of fashion is touted as the true fashionista of Bollywood by her fans. The Veere Di Wedding actress, who is a known face at the Cannes Film Festival has always managed to grab eyeballs at the prestigious red carpet with her beautiful outfits. While the organizers of the film festival are currently planning out an alternative way to conduct the festival later this year due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, Sonam recently took to social media to share a throwback from her 2011 appearance at Cannes.

Read: Sonam Kapoor's 'Padman' And Other Movies About Lesser Known Heroes

Read: Here Are Some Lesser-known Facts About Sonam Kapoor Starrer 'Dolly Ki Doli'

Taking to Instagram stories, Sonam shared a fan page image and captioned it as 'Throwback to Cannes Film Festival 2011' which has grabbed everyone's attention.Earlier on May 11, Sonam treated her fans with the glimpse of her Delhi residence. She took to her Instagram page and shared 'snapshots' of her lavish and beautiful Delhi residence. Sharing pictures from her bedroom, study, living room, kitchen, and the sprawling lawn.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite South star Dulqueer Salmaan, however, the film failed to make its mark on the box office. Based on writer Anuja Chauhan’s book by the same name, The Zoya Factor narrates the story of an advertising executive who finds herself as a lucky charm of the Indian cricket team during world cup tournament. She will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the popular movie Blind.

Read: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Shares A Relatable Post On 'Fat Shaming'

Read: Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor And Sonam Kapoor's Unforgettable Throwback Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.