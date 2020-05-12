Here Are Some Lesser-known Facts About Sonam Kapoor Starrer 'Dolly Ki Doli'

Dolly Ki Doli was a romantic-comedy film featuring Sonam Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. The movie released in the year 2015 and was produced under Arbaaz Khan's production banner.

The movie saw Sonam Kapoor playing the role of a con artist. Even though the critics and fans appreciated Sonam's performance, the film was marked as an average at the box office. The plot of the movie revolved around a woman who would marry men, con them and escape. The film was directed by Abhishek Dogra who also contributed to the story of the movie. Keep reading to know facts about Sonam Kapoor’s Dolly Ki Doli.

Lesser-known facts about Sonam Kapoor starrer Dolly Ki Doli

Sonam Kapoor was seen in as many as 16 bridal looks in the film.

To get the diction and expressions perfectly, the Neerja actor sat with the scriptwriter during the entire period of scriptwriting.

Sonam shot in sweltering weather conditions. She also shot some of her scenes in rural interiors too.

Reportedly, the story is similar and has the same concept of the Punjabi film titled "Ronde Saare Vyah Picho" which was released in the year 2014 and featured Neeru Bajwa and Harish Verma in pivotal roles.

The initial shooting of the film was completed in 45 days.

The film is a remake of the 1972 Tanuja starrer 'Mom Ki Gudiya'.

While promoting the film Dolly Ki Doli in Ahemdabad, Sonam Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat and Rajkummar Rao gatecrashed a wedding which was organised at the same hotel where the cast was staying. The bride and the groom were very surprised and overwhelmed to see the Bollywood stars who later also performed and danced at the wedding to the tunes of Dolly Ki Doli.

What’s next for Sonam Kapoor?

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor along with actor Dulquer Salmaan. The film received mixed reviews from fans and film critics. The film was directed by Abhishek Sharma, who is known for directing films like Tere Bin Laden, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran and The Shaukeens.

As per reports, Raanjhanaa actor Sonam Kapoor is still in talks with directors for her upcoming films and is currently enjoying her time with her husband, Anand Ahuja, amid the lockdown.

