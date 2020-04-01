Sonam Kapoor Shares Her Childhood Photo On Aunt Kaveeta Singh's Birthday, See Pic

On Wednesday, Sonam Kapoor took to her social media to wish her aunt Kaveeta Singh on the latter's birthday. Sonam posted an adorable picture from her childhood, where her aunt is seen carrying her. The adorable picture had the caption- "Happy happy birthday masu love you tons!"

Check out the picture:

Thereafter, Sonam Kapoor's mother too wished Kaveeta. In a sweet post, she wrote: "Happy birthday to a wonderful sister.. May you always be blessed with love laughter and good health . .. you mean the world to me and I love you." (sic) Check Sunita Kapoor's post here:

Sonam Kapoor is keeping herself busy during the 21-day lockdown with actively spreading important information about the novel coronavirus. An avid social media user, Sonam Kapoor incessantly spreads awareness through her social media. Recently, the actor posted an official press statement from Maneka Sanjay Gandhi, regarding the health and well-being of stray animals. She wrote: "To whomsoever it concerns please read this. If I could go and feed the stray animals I would. Also, my heartfelt request to please allow dog food to be available: the trucks that carry them haven’t been allowed to come through the state borders. It’s my heartfelt request." (sic)

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sonam Kapoor will start work on Sujoy Ghosh's Blind in June 2020. The movie, starring Sonam Kapoor in the lead, is reported to be an official remake of South-Korean drama that released in 2011. There are reports that actor Vikrant Massey is in talks with the makers of the film to star opposite Sonam Kapoor in the thriller. However, the makers are yet to release an official statement of the same.

