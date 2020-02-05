Sonam Kapoor Shares A Fitness Video And Anand Ahuja Has The Perfect Reply

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor is known to be a fitness enthusiast. The actor recently posted a video of herself on Instagram in which she could be seen working out hard in the weight room. Sonam Kapoor was pounding out reps over reps on the barbell hip thrust exercise that builds a well-sculpted and sturdy core.

Sonam Kapoor’s video received mostly positive comments from her followers. One user commented "Beast mode," which is a common gym slang for anyone going full throttle during a workout. While the others posted fire or dumbbell emoticons. Sonam’s brother, Harsh Vardhan commented, “Very happy to see this” and her husband Anand Ahuja too had something to say about her gym achievements. Check out Anand Ahuja’s comment on the post.

Sonam Kapoor's fitness video has encouraged all her fans to hit the gym. Most of her fans also seemed very motivated after looking at the video and how Sonam was working out with such heavyweights. And no wonders Sonam Kapoor looks exquisite in her outfits as she works hard to stay fit.

On the work front

Vikramaditya Motwane’s project AK vs AK is being revived by Netflix with Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap playing themselves in the film. The film will also star Sonam Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor, marking the first film where all the Kapoors will be sharing screen space. In an interview with a leading news portal, Anil Kapoor revealed that he is lucky to be working with his children, Rhea, Sonam and Harsh.

Image courtesy: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

