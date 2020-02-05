Union Budget
Sonam Kapoor Shares A Fitness Video And Anand Ahuja Has The Perfect Reply

Bollywood News

Sonam Kapoor is trying to stay fit as she has hit the gym. The actor's video has got fans motivated and seems Sonam Kapoor's husband has the best reply

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
sonam kapoor

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor is known to be a fitness enthusiast. The actor recently posted a video of herself on Instagram in which she could be seen working out hard in the weight room. Sonam Kapoor was pounding out reps over reps on the barbell hip thrust exercise that builds a well-sculpted and sturdy core.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Also read | Anil Kapoor's 'AK Vs AK' To Feature Sonam, Rhea & Harshvardhan Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor’s video received mostly positive comments from her followers. One user commented "Beast mode," which is a common gym slang for anyone going full throttle during a workout. While the others posted fire or dumbbell emoticons. Sonam’s brother, Harsh Vardhan commented, “Very happy to see this” and her husband Anand Ahuja too had something to say about her gym achievements. Check out Anand Ahuja’s comment on the post.

Also read | Sonam Kapoor, Rhea, Harshvardhan To Share Screen Space With Anil Kapoor In Netflix Drama

Sonam Kapoor's fitness video has encouraged all her fans to hit the gym. Most of her fans also seemed very motivated after looking at the video and how Sonam was working out with such heavyweights. And no wonders Sonam Kapoor looks exquisite in her outfits as she works hard to stay fit. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

On the work front

Vikramaditya Motwane’s project AK vs AK is being revived by Netflix with Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap playing themselves in the film. The film will also star Sonam Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor, marking the first film where all the Kapoors will be sharing screen space. In an interview with a leading news portal, Anil Kapoor revealed that he is lucky to be working with his children, Rhea, Sonam and Harsh.

Also read | Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif & Hina Khan Define Glamour In White Ethnic Outfits, See Pics

Also read | Sonam Kapoor Clarifies After Netizen Points Out Anil Kapoor's Picture With Dawood Ibrahim

Image courtesy: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
