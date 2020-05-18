Sonam Kapoor Reveals The 'Impossible Task' She Has To Do During Lockdown; See Pics

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor is grabbing eyeballs on the internet with her adorable pictures with husband Anand Ahuja. But apart from spending quality time with hubby Anand, another thing she enjoys the most seems to be makeup. Recently, she took to her social media handle to share a picture and revealed one task of makeup session, which she assumes is 'impossible' for her. Read on to know more.

Interestingly, on Sunday, that is May 17, 2020, she added a photo of her on her social media wall. Sonam Kapoor is seen sitting in front of a mirror, while someone behind her is setting her hair. In the photo, she is seen curling her eyelashes with a curler. Instagramming her photo, she wrote a caption that read, 'Impossible Task'. In the comments section, make-up artist Andréa Tiller revealed that the photo shared by Sonam is a BTS picture as her comment read, 'Love this bts shot! 💋' Have a look below:

Currently, the 34-year-old actor is observing social-distancing amid the nationwide lockdown with her husband Anand Ahuja at their house in Delhi. Last week, the duo celebrated their second wedding anniversary. To shower love on hubby, Sonam penned down a long note and wrote, "Our first picture together.. 4 years ago today I met a vegan who could do complicated yoga positions and speak about retail and business with the same ease. I found him unbelievably cool and sexy., he still makes my heart race and grounds me at the same time. Nothing compares to you @anandahuja , your compassion, kindness, generosity and smarts are incredibly attractive but so is your moodiness and your annoying perfectionism.'

In her caption, she also added that 'Thank you for being my partner and standing besides me for these 4 years. They have been my most fulfilling. Happy happy anniversary husband. I’m soo thrilled I get to keep you for the rest of my life. I love you the most and I know you love me the best and the most. That I promise you is the greatest gift I’ve ever received.'

Sonam Kapoor's movies

Talking about the professional front, Sonam was featured in two film sin 2019. Those were The Zoya Factor and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, and both the rom-com failed to attract footfalls at the box-office. Whereas, all her three films released in 2018 were commercial hits such as Sanju, Veere Di Wedding and Padman.

