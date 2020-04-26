Sonam Kapoor's 'Raanjhanaa' & Other Films With Politically Active Female Characters

Bollywood has been one of the most influential film industries of the globe. The industry contributes by giving out a number of film of various genres. There a number of Bollywood movies that also show the political scenario of the nation. Movies like Raajneeti and Indu Sarkar have certainly been a prominent part of the political drama section of the Bollywood industry. Here are some Bollywood films that featured politically active female characters.

Bollywood films with politically active female characters

Raajneeti

As the name suggests, the film revolves around all the politics that are involved in government proceedings. The film stars Katrina Kaif as Indu Sakseria who is the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. Raajneeti was a political thriller film co-written, directed and produced by Prakash Jha. The film’s story runs parallel to the Mahabharata where shades of Karna, Krishna, Arjuna, Bhima, Duryodhana, and Draupadi can be seen in the film’s characters. The movie was also given a Blockbuster tag by Box Office India, which might be the main reason for the creation of another political drama as confirmed by Prakash Jha.

Raanjhanaa

Sonam Kapoor is seen playing the role of Zoya Haider alongside Tamil star, Dhanush. The film features Sonam Kapoor as a Muslim girl who goes on to hear the All India Citizen Party. The film was released in the year 2013 and was directed by Aanand L. Rai. The film was a massive success and it managed to collect over ₹94 crores just though box office collections. The film has also managed to get a reputable 7.6 ration on IMDb.

Indu Sarkar

Indu Sarkar is a 2017 Bollywood film that focuses on the political differences in the Indian government. The film was criticized by the followers of Indian National Congress as the film reportedly tried to put former PM Indira Gandhi and her son Rahul in a bad light. The film stars Kirti Kulhari as Indu Sarkar and shows her journey. The film also gives the viewers a first-hand experience to witness the 19-month-long period from 1975 to 1977 when there was a state of emergency across the country.

