Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Shares Adorable Throwback Disneyland Pictures From 2014

Bollywood's style icon, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to Instagram on August 27, 2020, to post throwback pictures on her Instagram stories section. The throwback pictures are from 2014 when the Khoobsurat actress had been to Disneyland Paris. The story has been reposted from a fan account of hers.

Sonam Kapoor's throwback to Disneyland Paris

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is very active on social media and often engages with her followers and fans. She reposted a story from one of the fan pages that mentioned her in its stories. The pictures are from her trip to Disneyland in 2014. Her movie Khoobsurat was about to release in 2014 when she visited Disneyland Paris. As Khoobsurat was jointly produced with Disney, the actress visited Disneyland to feature in a video in-character as Mili from the movie.

In the first picture, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is seen posing in front of Cinderella's Carriage. The actress looks extremely adorable and happy while posing. Check out the story:

In the second story, Sonam is posing with a bunch of Minnie mouse balloons. Her outfit looks fun as she's wearing a red Paule Ka Top, Zara pants, and Dior shoes. She is wearing a Mini mouse hairband to complete her look and to suit the vibe.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's last story is a candid picture with Mickey and Minnie Mouse at Disneyland Paris. She was styled by her sister Rhea Ahuja who also happens to be the co-producer of the film. The actor wore a white frilly Delpozo bridal dress. She looked absolutely stunning in the pictures. Take a look:

Sonam Kapoor's throwback post on Instagram

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is currently working from home while staying in London with her husband Anand Ahuja. Lately, she has been uploading a lot of throwback pictures on her stories and her posts. She recently posted pictures from 2007 that featured her in traditional attire. It is a monochrome candid picture captioned as, "This picture was taken in 2007". She is wearing a designer suit and has paired it with patterned dupatta. She has completed her look with minimal jewellery.

Image credits - Sonam Kapoor's fan page 'loyal_.sonaholic'

Promo Image Source: Sonam Kapoor's IG

