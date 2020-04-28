Sonam Kapoor Shares Lockdown Repercussion, Says 'my Eyebrows Are A Mess'

Many people are trying on various social media challenges to pass their time during this lockdown and seem like Sonam Kapoor has mastered the art of every challenge. Sonam who is trying every possible means to keep herself entertained amid the clampdown, and recently shared a hilarious video on her Instagram story. In the video, the actress described the lockdown repercussions on her body while playing a game.

Sonam Kapoor shares lockdown side-effects

Sonam who recently treated her fans with a glimpse of how she successfully managed to fair well at the Gibberish challenge, shared another video where she described her likes and desires amid the lockdown. In one of the videos, the Aisha actress expressed her love for dogs than cats and in the second video she chose the option to dance over singing as she said in the video that ‘singing is just not her.’ With everything shut amid the clampdown including restaurants, theatre, and beauty salons, it seems that Sonam is facing a tough time managing herself. The actress captioned the videos as “My eyebrows are a complete mess” with a laughing emoticon.

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Sonam Kapoor just like everyone else is remembering the good times when things were normal. These days, Bollywood celebrities are posting their day to day activity on social media to keep their fans entertained. Sonam Kapoor also shared one such Instagram story on her account. Sonam shared a series of sweet memorable pictures on her Instagram and expressed her desires for a reunion and also chit chatting with them after a long time. Sonam shared a series of sweet memorable pictures on her Instagram and expressed her desires for a reunion and also chit chatting with them after a long time.

On the work front

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 film, The Zoya Factor along with Dulquer Salmaan. The film reportedly received mixed reviews from fans and movie critics. The film was directed by Abhishek Sharma. As per reports, the actor is still in talks with directors for her upcoming films and is currently enjoying her time with her husband, Anand Ahuja, amid the lockdown.

