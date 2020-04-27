Sonam Kapoor Shares A Throwback Picture Of Her 'best Trip With The Best Girls', Pic Inside

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Sonam Kapoor just like everyone else is remembering the good times when things were normal. These days, Bollywood celebrities are posting their day to day activity on social media to keep their fans entertained. Sonam Kapoor also shared one such Instagram story on her account.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor Shares Throwback Pic With Friends, Says 'dying To Talk Nonsense' To Them

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor Shares Beautiful Throwback Picture With A Message Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

On April 27, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram story to share a picture which Food & Fashion Entrepreneur Samyukta Nair actually posted on her Instagram account. Sonam Kapoor along with her sister Rhea Kapoor is tagged in the picture. The picture features a beautiful sunset by the beach view. Samyukta Nair captioned the picture as "Take me back. Best trip Best Girls". The picture is a throwback picture from April 2014.

Check out the picture that Sonam Kapoor shared on her Instagram story

Sonam Kapoor recently treated her online fans with a beautiful picture of herself. In the picture, Sonam Kapoor is wearing a gorgeous white strapless gown. Sonam Kapoor captioned the picture saying "Looking forward and towards a better future. Filled with gratitude and hope". Here is a look at the picture that Sonam Kapoor posted on her Instagram handle.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the film The Zoya Factor. In the film, The Zoya Factor Sonam Kapoor is sharing the screen space with Dulquer Salmaan. Reportedly, Sonam Kapoor has taken up a project which is the remake of the Korean film Blind. The film is originally directed by Ahn Sang-hoon. The crime thriller film revolves around the case of a missing person. So far, no official announcement has been made. But, reports suggest that Shome Makhija will direct the Hindi remake of the film.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor's 'Raanjhanaa' & Other Films With Politically Active Female Characters

Also Read: When Sonam Kapoor Wowed The Audience With Her Fashion Sense In Movies

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.