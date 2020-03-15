The Debate
Sonam Kapoor's Dream-like Handbag Collection Is Just Unmissable, See Pics

Bollywood News

Sonam Kapoor is known for her impeccable fashion statements and on-point appearances. Here's a look at Sonam Kapoor's bag collection that will leave you stunned

sonam kapoor

Sonam Kapoor who last graced the big screen with The Zoya Factor is known for glamorous style statements. Kapoor does not fail to make heads turn with every new outfit she experiments with. Not to miss how she complements her outfits with the most exquisite handbags. Here's sneak peek into Sonam Kapoor's drool-worthy bag collection. 

Sonam Kapoor's bag collection is astonishing

Sonam Kapoor's Max Mara brown clutch 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kapoor's black leather handbag 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When Sonam Kapoor complemented her outfit with a dazzling black sling 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Not to miss Sonam's Louis Vuitton bag 

Also Read | From Sonam Kapoor to Kriti Sanon, actors show how to ace ethnic wear without a dupatta

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

All eyes on the Saawariya actor's exquisite Chanel bag

Also Read | Tweets on Sonam Kapoor's memorable red carpet looks that are too hilarious to miss

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 Can you spot Sonam's steely grey box bag?

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor manages to pull-off bun-hairdo for these outlandish outfits | See pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor knows how to perfectly blend her eye-makeup look and these pics are proof

Sonam Kapoor's photos with a sleek black handbag 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

