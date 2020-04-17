Sonam Kapoor Shows Her Love For Husband With A Throwback Picture; See Post Here

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are known for showing their love on social media. The couple does not shy away from sharing their cute pictures on their accounts. Recently, the actor shared a throwback picture on her Instagram. In the picture, Sonam Kapoor expressed her feelings for her husband in an emotional caption.

Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor are currently in Delhi together. The Khoobsurat actor shared a memory from four years back on her Instagram story to express her love for her husband. She shared a four-year-old post from her feed on her story after sharing some adorable pictures from her childhood.

She also posted a heartfelt caption for her husband. She captioned the picture on her story as, “4 years ago... I was talking to my future husband while taking this picture. I love you @anandahuja.”

The picture is taken in one of the empty roads in scenic Austria.

Here is the picture from her story and the original post

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in 2018. They were married in a traditional Sikh ceremony in Mumbai. The couple is inseparable since their marriage now. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are considered as one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood.

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the movie The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan. She will next be seen in the Hindi remake of movie Blind. According to some media reports she also roped in to star in the sequel of Veere Di Wedding.

