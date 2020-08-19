Sonam Kapoor Shows Off A Swimsuit, Asks ‘What Is The Big Deal About Wearing A Bikini'?

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor recently, took to Instagram to share a picture of herself. Sonam’s Instagram story featured her in a bikini.

Sonam Kapoor's swimwear post:

Sonam captioned the Instagram story as, “WHAT IS THE BIG DEAL ABOUT WEARING A BIKINI? SEE IF I'M GOING ON A BEACH, I'M NOT GOING TO WEAR A BURKHA, I'LL WEAR A SWIMSUIT. WHY SHOULD I SCREAM AND SHOUT ABOUT IT”. Sonam seems to have borrowed this quote from one of her previous interviews.

The actor opted for a nude shade swimwear. Sonam opted for dark lips. Her short yet stylish hairdo further enhanced her gorgeous looks. This photograph was shot at a poolside. You can check out Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram story here:

Sonam Kapoor’s Interview:

Sonam Kapoor donned a pink bikini for Aditya Chopra’s film Bewakoofiyaa. Before Bewakoofiyaa, Sonam had not worn a bikini in any film. The fact hence created a huge buzz in the media.

In a 2013 interview with Bollywood Life, Sonam was asked to throw light on this matter. Sonam said that wearing a bikini was not "a big deal". She also felt wrong notions associated with bikinis resulted in "rapes" and other such "disgusting incidents". Giving an example, Sonam said that if she were to go on a beach she would but naturally wear a bikini. She also felt that there was no need to stir up controversy regarding the same.

Sonam said that she wore a swimsuit for shoot of a magazine cover as well. According to her, all that mattered was comfort. She felt that it was acceptable for one to wear such an outfit at an apt location.

Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram:

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor is quite active on Instagram. She also has a huge fan following on the photo-sharing platform. As of date, the actor enjoys about 30.2 million followers on Instagram. Kapoor’s Instagram posts often feature her in gorgeous outfits. You can check out some of Sonam Kapoor’s outfits here:

All images sourced from Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram

