Sonam Kapoor Turns Off Insta Comments, Says Negativity Is 'triggering', Later Deletes Post

The current India-China standoff at the Galwan Valley region of eastern Ladakh has intensified in the last 3 days. At least 20 soldiers including a Colonel were martyred in violent physical clashes with the People’s Liberation Army of China at the LAC. A lot of Bollywood celebrities expressed their grief and mourned the death of martyred Jawans on their respective social media handles.

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor also took to her Instagram story and shared the news of the India China Standoff. The actress has also turned off the comments feature on her Instagram posts. She uploaded a story to talk about why she is taking this step and deleted it after some time.

Sonam Kapoor shuts off comments from her Instagram

Sonam Kapoor's Instagram story

Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and shared a post by a journalist that talked about the India China Standoff. She also posted another story in which she explained the reasons why she is taking such a step of shutting down the comments. Sonam Kapoor said that she usually does not shy away from hate and negativity and feels sorry for the people with such hate in their hearts. Talking about her decision to turn off the comments, Sonam Kapoor said that such hate and negativity is triggering her friends and family. She further added that such comments are done by paid bots and people who are pushing a conservative right-wing agenda. She concluded by saying that it is the time to speak about the martyrs at India China border and the lives affected by lockdown and that is why she is switching off the comments. Sonam Kapoor deleted this story after some time but her Instagram comments are still switched off.

Sonam Kapoor's story about the India China standoff

Sonam Kapoor news

The entire entertainment industry and India is mourning the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput. A lot of celebrities took to their social media to mourn the sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Sonam Kapoor also took to her Twitter and slammed the trolls for blaming Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriends, colleagues, and family for his death.

