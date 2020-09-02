Unsee Pic Of The Day: Young Sonam Looks Distracted While Rhea Poses Expertly On Camera

Sonam Kapoor is known to share a close bond with her siblings, especially sister Rhea Kapoor. Not only that, but the latter also doubles up as Sonam's stylist and producer on numerous instances. Recently, an old photograph of the two Kapoor sisters popped up on the internet where they looked almost unrecognizable in their teenage years. Here's what this is about.

Young Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor pose for a picture together

An old photograph of Sonam Kapoor and her sister, Rhea Kapoor was posted by a fan page of the actor. Sonam is a bit taller than Rhea in the photo and dressed in a black floral printed frock with white lace collar. Her hair is cropped short and she is looking somewhere else.

On the other hand, Rhea Kapoor is looking at the camera. She is dressed in a white and pink printed floral frock. She has a pink hairband to keep her short hair in place. Take a look at the picture:

Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor are one of the most popular siblings in Bollywood. Rhea is known for being the stylist of Sonamand always making sure her older sister has her fashion game on point. Rhea has also produced Sonam's 2018 movie, Veere Di Wedding which starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar Shikha Talsania in important roles.

More than often, Rhea Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor pop up on each other's Instagram feed. In June, while the lockdown was phasing out, Sonam finally reunited with her sister after being in quarantine at her Delhi home. She took to her Instagram story to share their selfie. On the other hand, Anand Ahuja also posted a picture of Rhea and Sonam. Check out the pictures.

In other news, Sonam Kapoor on Instagram shared her views on the new Christopher Nolan film called Tenet. Dimple Kapadia was also part of the cast which included Hollywood biggies like Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, John David Washington, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh and Aaron Taylor-Johnson among others. Adding a caption to her post, Sonam said: "luminous Dimple Kapadia in the film gave me goosebumps". Check out her post:

